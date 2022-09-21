Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky

Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky.

Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.

The ministry is partnering with a group called Gospel Light Ministry. They will be providing eyesight testing equipment and glasses, while Gospel Light Ministry is also collecting food and clothing for those affected by the flooding.

Kendall said that they are looking for a licensed optometrist to make the trip out to eastern Kentucky with them.

"We're collecting food in this church and a lot of other churches to be carried to eastern Kentucky," Kendall said. "We're doing more than glasses but many of these people that come can't buy food because they cant get a job because they can't see."

He said glasses help with many eye issues people face but not all of them.

He added that an optometrist would help them address the vision needs of everyone they come across.

