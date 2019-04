LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An Okolona firefighter was remembered Sunday as his fellow firefighters dedicated their newest fire engine in his honor.

That engine honors Sergeant Jeffrey Kampschaefer, who died in December 2017 from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was 37-years-old.

Officials gave the truck the number 33, since Kampschaefer used to say the firefighters were the backbone of the community and the human spine has 33 vertebrae.

WHAS-TV