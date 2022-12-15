Writing a new chapter: Officials break ground on new Fern Creek Library

The library will offer quiet spaces for reading and studying, meeting rooms and an area designated for children and teens.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer, along with other officials, broke ground on Thursday for the new Fern Creek Library.

Officials say the library, located next to Fern Creek High School, will be similar in "size and scope" to the recently built St. Matthews Library.

A spokesperson for the Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) says Fern Creek Library will feature the "latest technologies" and it will include a large selection of bestsellers, DVDs, large type and books for children and teens.

In addition, it will offer quiet spaces for reading and studying, meeting rooms and an area designated for children and teens.

“I am especially thrilled that we are able to write a new chapter in the long and storied history of the Fern Creek Library by restoring vital library services to this community,” Fischer said.

A spokesperson for LFPL says Fern Creek has a history of library service dating back to 1937. The library started as a community-run library, with books donated from LFPL and staffed by members of the Fern Creek Women's Club.

Officials say Fern Creek’s most recent library, located in the Cedar Springs Shopping Center, closed in June 2019 as part of several Louisville Metro Government budget reductions.

A spokesperson for LFPL says metro government distributed $8.7 million in capital and ARP funds for the construction of Fern Creek Library. The Library Foundation will be raising additional funds through private donations.

