Nulu's streetscape project delayed again, tentative timetable for construction

This announcement comes after officials said there was a construction mix-up between planners and a utility company.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After city leaders revived Nulu's long-stalled streetscape project just over a year ago, plans have once again been pushed back.

It was more than 10 years ago that the initial plans came to fruition, to make a busy neighborhood safer and more walkable with promises of improved sidewalks, curb extensions, bike lanes and more.

After a several year design process and bout to capture funding, neighborhood leaders said streetscape would finally be finished in 2024, but that is now no longer the case.

Sarah Blazin said her family's shop, Muth's Candles, is the oldest business in the Nulu neighborhood. She said she clearly remembers when the streetscape project was first conceptualized in 2008.

"I would be more shocked if it broke ground then if it was delayed again," Blazin said.

On Thursday, it was announced that there would be more delays for the long-stalled project.

"So we're going back to the drawing board, I would say, to make some minor revisions. To avoid some utility conflicts which would put us out of budget," Jeff Brown, assistant director of Louisville Public Works, said.

Brown said confusion led crews to nearly building on top of LG&E gas lines. Doing so, he said, would have meant ripping up roads on Main Street anytime the lines required maintenance. This means planners will now revise the project's design in order to stay within budget.

This is the latest blow to plans that have been navigating delays for over a decade.

Construction was set for 2024, but given this latest hurdle Brown said any tentative timetable is now up in the air.

"We think we'll probably need the rest of this year to wrap up design, and we finalize that early spring of next year," Brown said.

While businesses said they see the project's potential benefit to the area, they won't be holding their breath.

"We kind of keep getting a push back and a push back and a push back. We'll believe it when we see it," Katie Meinhart, vice president of the Nulu Business Association and small business owner, said.

