LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 4th Annual NULU Bock Fest hits the streets of Louisville on Saturday and two things that you can count on seeing there are adorable goats and plenty of beer.

Celebrating the revival of spring, Bock Fest is an annual tradition with roots dating back to the mid-19th century. The festival features goat races, petting zoos, a farmers market, and beer from 14 local breweries.

Live music will cap it off, but the event is really all about the goats. Safe and fun "goat races" will happen at the top of each hour where goats are walked by owners and handlers down a sectioned off area of Clay Street.

Ina Miller, the event organizer for Bock Fest, says that this race is no Kentucky Derby.

"We hope that they race from end to the other. It's kind of like you put them down, let them go, and see what happens," she said.

The festival will also include music from local musicians Hotbrown Smackdown and Louisville Folk School.

Bock Fest will kick off at noon, with the blessing of the goats. Events, including the goat races, will take place throughout the day. The 600 and 700 blocks of East Market Street, as well as the entirety of Clay Street, will be blocked off during the event, which lasts until 7 p.m.

