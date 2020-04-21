LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medical professionals need personal protective equipment (PPE) to work safely with patients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there has been a shortage across the country, putting many healthcare workers at higher risk of contracting the disease.

An information systems employee of Norton Healthcare, Jamie Copeland, stepped up to help along with four of his coworkers. He is currently working from home, and in his free time, he uses his personal 3D printer to make face shields and pieces to protect workers' ears.

Copeland said people around the world have been stepping up to help healthcare workers, and four of his IS coworkers are doing the same. He said, so far, he and his coworkers have made around 70 face shields and 400 ear savers.

Each face shield takes 7-9 hours to make.

