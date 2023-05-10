Louisville organizations hosting fresh produce giveaway for West End community

The 3-hour event will happen at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on May 11.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple local organizations are joining forces to host a free fresh produce giveaway for the west Louisville community.

It will happen at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on May 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our West End is a well-known food desert," Patricia Purcell, M.D., MBA, president-elect, Greater Louisville Medical Society, said. “To begin addressing this nutritional gap, our Greater Louisville Medical Society Foundation is partnering with Norton Healthcare and New Roots to provide free fresh produce from local farms to West End residents."

Officials with Spring Into Health will be handing out 200 bags of fresh, locally grown produce.

In addition, participants can:

Take part in health and wellness games, win prizes and be entered in a chance to win a Fitbit

Learn where Louisville’s local foods come from and how to sign up to receive affordable local produce

Get information about easy-to-access health care in our community

Explore health and fitness resources available at the YMCA and have a chance to win a 30-day pass

"For those who receive the free groceries at our upcoming event, if their household would like, they can sign up to receive these wonderful varieties of fresh produce every other week going forward. SNAP benefits are accepted and even doubled," Purcell said.

