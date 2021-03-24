Norton Children's Hospital unveils new healing garden at facility

The garden will serve as a place for families and for the hospital's physical therapy work.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Children's Hospital is transforming a concrete space into a healing garden for families in part to a $550,000 grant from the hospital's foundation.

“This space is a welcome addition, and we’re excited it is finally ready to be enjoyed,” Norton Children’s Hospital Chief Administrative Officer, Emmett C. Ramser, said. “We expect the garden to become an important part of how we care for our community’s children.”

According to the release, studies have shown that having a connection to a natural environment and access to daylight can improve health.

Norton Children's Hospital says that in addition the space being for families, the 4,000 sq. foot garden will be used by the hospital's physical therapy, child life therapy and music therapy programs.

Many of the features were developed with input from caregivers, who recommended electrical outlets for medical equipment and a smooth surface for wheelchairs and beds.

“We know there are times when families may need a break from the hospital setting, but they’re unable to leave the facility,” Norton Healthcare Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Lynnie Meyer, said. “We hope this garden helps give them that safe space where they can take time out and enjoy each other’s company.”

The healing garden features:

Landscape art

A “green wall” of vertical plantings with a variety of succulent-type plants

Decorative pergola/trellis

Physically distanced seating

A two-story mural

This is the 12th healing garden built within the Norton Healthcare system thanks to funds donated through the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Norton Healthcare Foundation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.