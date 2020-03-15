LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most events have been cancelled this week due to coronavirus concerns, including Sunday church services.

Some churches are using a different platform to worship this weekend.

Northeast Christian Church is moving services to online only.

“We’re seeing a lot of those people view us online, which is great people are still engaging in church,” Director of Marketing David McKinley said.

Broadcasting services online isn’t new for Northeast Christian. It’s something the church does every week.

“It’s very easy for us to move people to just viewing online,” McKinley said.

Instead of going to service, Northeast Christian members are using the day to do service in the community.

“With the spread of COVID-19, we reached out to several of our local partners and said what do you need during this time,” McKinley said.

Sunday volunteers came to the church campus in small groups to put together snack packs for groups in the community who need them.

Northeast Christian will have different initiatives throughout the week, turning a tough situation into a chance to give back.

“Let’s use this opportunity to help community partners and help the city of Louisville,” McKinley said.

