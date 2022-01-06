Nonprofit certifies Louisville Zoo, now sensory inclusive

The KultureCity Sensory Inclusive™ Certification process means medical professionals trained Louisville Zoo staff on how to recognize guests with sensory needs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo has completed a certification process making the zoo and it’s programs more sensory inclusive according to a press release.

This is supposed to promote a more accommodating and positive experience with those with sensory issues who wish to visit.

The KultureCity Sensory Inclusive™ Certification process means medical professionals trained Louisville Zoo staff on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to help. Tool bags for those with sensory issues will be available and will include noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads. Quiet zones have also been identified within the zoo.

“We are proud to have earned this sensory inclusive certification through KultureCity. Our dedicated team is determined to make the Louisville Zoo the safest, most inclusive, most engaging place for all of our guests to enjoy and learn about the amazing animals that share our wonderful world,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “This certification is an important step in our recognition of our neuro diverse visitors as we create a great experience for everyone!”

Those who have sensory issues often deal with sensitivity to overstimulation and noise according to the release.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Louisville Zoo is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We’re honored to partner with Zoo to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests!” Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity.

