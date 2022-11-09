How to donate to coat drive for students, staff impacted by eastern KY flood

KASA launched the drive to provide a new coat for the holidays to children and staff in 30 schools.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A local non-profit organization is hosting a coat drive for students and staff members impacted by the eastern Kentucky flood.

The Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA) is leading the coat drive. Officials say KASA is ensuring students and staff stay warm. They added that many families are still displaced, living in small RVs or FEMA trailers.

At the request of school leaders from these communities, KASA launched the drive to provide a new coat for the holidays to children and staff in 30 schools from Letcher, Knott, Perry, Breathitt and Floyd counties and the Hazard and Jackson Independent school communities.

A spokesperson for KASA says the goal is to raise enough funds to purchase coats for staff members, preschool and elementary students, hoodies for middle and high school students and hats and gloves for all students and staff.

Officials say while school districts statewide are joining together to help collect new coats in the next month, corporations, local businesses, community groups, faith-organizations and individuals are invited to participate.

Coats will be delivered in December.

To Donate:

PayPal: ekycoatdrive@kasa.org

Venmo: KY Assn of School Admin and mail to 87 C. Michael Davenport Blvd.

Credit Card: Call KASA at (800) 928-5272 Frankfort, KY 40601

Check: Make payable to: The Center for Education Leadership

Contact Amy Moore (amy@kasa.org) for assistance with donations or call the KASA office at (800) 928-5272.

