'Their loved ones not forgotten:' Night of Remembrance honors 2022 Louisville homicide victims

All 161 names of those killed from violent crime in 2022 were read aloud.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gun violence has rattled many families in Louisville, and Friday night those who died in 2022 were honored.

The annual Night of Remembrance was held at Bates Memorial Church in Smoketown. The event is hosted by the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods and Moms Demand Action.

Kimberly Bonner's 19-year-old son Bryant Hawkins Junior was killed last September.

“It’s very important for us all to keep the loved one’s names alive and to let everyone know that their loved ones not forgotten and that we remember them all, including my son,” Bonner said. “He had the biggest smile. He had the best jokes.”

She's still washed in grief but determined to stop the cycle of violence.

“Don't wait till it happens to you to want to stand up and get out there and have a voice and put into the fight,” Bonner said.

Rose Smith, who lost her son Corey Crowe in 2014, echoed that message.

“We know that this is a war right now, but we know we can win this battle if all come together,” Smith said.

Mayor Craig Greenberg also attended the memorial event. He said very soon he will introduce a policy to keep guns used to commit crimes from getting back to the streets.

