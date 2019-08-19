LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new development will be coming to the Paristown Point neighborhood in 2020.

The Fleur de Flea Vintage Urban Marketplace is moving into the big warehouse on East Breckenridge Street, formerly known as Swan Street Antique Mall.

It was built in 1939 and will so act as a permanent marketplace in the neighborhood, according to producers behind the project.

RELATED: First look inside Paristown Hall ahead of opening night

RELATED: Old Forester's Paristown Hall set to open for late summer

Officials also say their holiday show will also be held at that location later this year.

The Paristown Point neighborhood is in close proximity to the Highlands, downtown Louisville and Germantown.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.