Louisville organization brings fresh produce to families in food-insecure areas

New Roots hosts Fresh Stop Markets every two weeks and sells bags of farm-fresh produce to families at a price based on their income.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For some people access to fresh fruits and vegetables can be a difficult task. That’s why a local nonprofit is working with farmers to get food on the table for those dealing with food insecurity.

"The basis of good health is access to a consistent supply of fresh food," New Roots Founder and Executive Director Karyn Moskowitz said.

New Roots, based in Louisville, is helping in that mission. It’s a farm-to-table movement, bringing fresh produce from local farmers to food-insecure areas through "Fresh Stop Markets."

The markets are open every two weeks from June through November at eight locations throughout Louisville and southern Indiana. At the markets, families can purchase bags of produce at a price based on their income, starting at $6. Each bag includes around nine varieties of fresh vegetables and fruit.

The organization also shares recipes and has its own blog, helping to educate the community on the produce they pick up every week and how to use it. New Roots also stresses the importance of eating a healthy diet.

According to Harvard University’s School of Public Health, having a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can lower blood pressure, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, prevent some types of cancers, lower the risk of eye and digestive problems and have a positive effect on blood sugar.

The participants in the programs at New Roots say they just feel good about consuming healthy food.

"They’re very enthusiastic and really grateful to be part of it because they start to feel good about their health, their mental health, their physical health, their spiritual health," Moskowitz said.

So far, New Roots has helped hundreds of families in the Louisville area. To sign up for the program and find a Fresh Stop Market location near you, visit the New Roots website.

If you want to share What’s Right in your neighborhood, send Kristin Pierce a message on Facebook or Twitter. You can also send her a text at 502-582-7290 (message and data rates apply).

MORE WHAT'S RIGHT:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.