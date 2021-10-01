New healthy grocery store Black Market opens in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

The owner started this project in the summer, hoping to address food insecurity in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of hard work and preparation – Black Market, a new healthy grocery store, opened in West Louisville Sunday.

Shauntrice Martin started Black Market to address food insecurity.

Martin told WHAS11 News this has been a community effort They have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in food and donations.

Martin said there are not enough options for healthy food in the West End, and the Kroger locations hardly have any organic options.

She worked closely with board members and West End residents to get Black Market up and running in just a couple of months.

“It means that people can finally get barrier free access to healthy food and we have not had that,” Martin said. “This location was abandoned for 10 years and in many ways the West End has also been abandoned. So for me this feels like the culmination of a lot of work.”

A lot of the products are from Black local farmers and business owners. The selection includes meat, fresh produce, eggs, any essentials you would need.

You can either buy at the store on West Market St., or order online and get a bundle for pickup or delivery.