LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Young musicians at the School of Rock Louisville celebrated the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and the Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album with a live performance at Zanzabar on Sunday.

The students ranged in age from 8 to 18 and had been working on the concert for their mothers all season.

“They’re so excited to be able to dedicate this to their moms because it’s their moms who drive them to rehearsal, drive them to lessons, wait for them – so this is awesome for them to be able to put this whole show on for all their moms,” Melanie Scofield said.

At the end of the concert, each of the students presented their mothers with a rose for Mother’s Day.

