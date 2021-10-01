All-female dance group sharing the joy, culture of Cuban salsa with the world

The Ville Casineras will be quick to tell you that their dance group is more like a sisterhood - a family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dance can be much more than just a fun activity at weddings or parties. For some, dance is about creating a bond.

That is especially true for the Ville Casineras. These women will be quick to tell you that their dance group is more like a sisterhood - a family.

“We’ve all seen each other have babies, get married, get engaged, go through jobs, breakups,” said Andrea Valarezo, one of the leaders of the all-female group based in Louisville.

Valarezo discovered Rueda de Casino, a Cuban salsa dance from the 1950s, about 12 years ago. Since then, she's found other women who share her passion for the dance and the culture behind it.

Together, these women hold dance lessons and performances around Louisville and beyond. They have performed in Nashville, Atlanta, San Francisco, Mexico and Cuba.

Regardless of where they perform, it all comes back to the joy they find in dancing.

"It's fun. For a lot of us, it's stress relief - a way to kind of forget about everything," Valarezo said.

The Ville Casineras hold training sessions and workshops for people wanting to learn the dance. The classes are open to everyone, regardless of experience. You can find more information on their upcoming events on their Facebook page.

