'Let's be the leaders of today' | Teen group shares message of unity through music, activism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Mighty Shades of Ebony music group is making noise for all the right reasons.

The group, and non-profit arm Justice League L.O.U. (Love, Outreach, Unity), started out of Meyzeek Middle School.

The teenage members have a mission to bridge art and activism.

"Not many people our age do it, speak out for other people," co-founder Jayus Rasheed said.

"Maybe all we need is a little perspective change," Ingram Quick, director of education, added. "We've been looking to older people to be the leaders, maybe all we need is some youth in there."

The group has created several songs and music videos about problems facing the city (like redlining and air quality), held literacy and public speaking events and even advocated to state legislators.

With each step and each project, their passion is at the forefront.

"I really think it's in the name. When you talk about love, outreach and unity, it's about loving each other, outreaching to each other and building our community," Quick said.

The teens say joining the group isn't just about a chance to perform or create, rather what voices and representation can mean for other kids.

“As a young Black girl growing up I didn't exactly see a lot of heroes that looked like me in the media," member Genesis Hatchet said. “I’m going to make sure any little girl or little boy or [even] any person older than me can see that in me and in our group.”

In one of their latest pushes, Mighty Shades calls on Louisville-native rapper Jack Harlow to form a strategic partnership.

The hope is that hometown pride, attention and help from a local legend will help them make change in the city.

"I want us to be able to make changes in today's world and not wait five or six years to make changes," Quick said. "Let's be the leaders of today."

The teens said young people often feel overlooked because of their age. They want to show that anyone can make a difference on issues they feel passionately about.

“It’s just really important that the people who are going to grow up in a community experience the community they want to see," Rasheed said.

You can learn more about the Mighty Shades of Ebony and Justice League L.O.U. here.

