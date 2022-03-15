How Lynnie Meyer has dedicated her life to helping others

Despite her long list of career accomplishments, Lynnie Meyer hopes that she is remembered for her passion and kindness for others.

Lynnie Meyer has spent the majority of her life helping others.

From the Center for Women and Families to her current position as Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Norton Healthcare, Meyer said she has no problem getting her point across.

"Like it or not, I have an opinion," Meyer said. "I'm not shy about voicing it."

Meyer worked her way through the healthcare profession, leaving an impression along the way. She said the start of her career led her to other positions and passions.

"From one page to the next... those chapters just kept rolling and calling me to things," she said.

Her experience as a nurse taught her about the importance of a male presence in a predominantly female profession.

"For many, many years, women have led the way in nursing," she said. "I think it's encouraging to see more men coming into that field."

She said it's important to note that when it comes to the issue of violence against women and sexual assault, "men are part of that solution."

While she finds joy and purpose in her career, Meyer said finding a work-life balance is essential. She's adopted three children - from Russia, Guatemala and Honduras - and has lost three siblings. These experiences have taught her to cherish every day.

Meyer said she hopes that people will remember her by the difference she made during her life.

"To have them say, 'This was a good person who brought a lot of passion and really believe[d] in what she did,'" she said.

To date, Meyer has helped raise around $300 million for the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation and the Norton Healthcare Foundation.

