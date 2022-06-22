Meet the man behind one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives in the country

Example video title will go here for this video

David Williams has dedicated over 40 years of his life collecting everything from rare books to fliers documenting Kentuckiana's LGBTQ+ history.

'Love goes where it goes'

It's one as incredible as the historic collection itself.

But how did this collection start? "It's kind of a long story," he said.

While many saw those old fliers and buttons as trash, Williams saw history.

David Williams has been collecting these items, which many would have thrown away, for over four decades. Every piece adding to this unique collection documenting the LGBTQ+ movement and experience in Kentuckiana.

From books and magazines, buttons and fliers, and dozens of handmade signs--everything is a reminder of how far the community has come.

Below the University of Louisville's Belknap campus is one of the largest LGBTQ+ archives in the country. Housed in the basement of the Ekstrom Library, the Williams-Nichols Archive is home to thousands of pieces of LGBTQ+ history.

So he started doing just that and kept those pieces of history at his brick home on Second Street. Little did he know that his collecting would turn into so much more.

“A lot of things began to be generated, posters, fliers, newsletters," he said. "I thought, you know someone needs to be collecting these things.”

That lead to protests, events, newsletters and more that Williams took part in.

When Louisville began to organize around gay and lesbian issues in the 1980s, Williams volunteered and got as involved as he could. He met others who were like him, all fighting for equality, to be loved and accepted for who they were.

“It was frustrating," he said. "We learn about Oscar Wilde and Michelangelo– but nothing about the gay life.”

He searched the shelves, pulling book after book, but he couldn't find exactly what he was looking for. Even in college, Williams wasn't able to find resources that reflected who he was or answered his questions.

“This was the only source for me to find anything about me,” Williams said.

So he went to the only place he knew where he could search for answers: The Louisville Public Library on York Street in downtown Louisville.

“I began to wonder ‘What is this, what’s going on? How do I find out more about this?'” he said.

Growing up in the 50s and 60s, Williams knew something about him was different from many of his other classmates -- he knew he was gay.

'Love goes where it goes' : How the archive was named

The AIDS epidemic was rampant in the 1980s and 1990s, killing thousands. Gay and bisexual men were disproportionality impacted.

"I was afraid, being a gay man, I was at risk especially of getting it," he said.

Williams, like many others, was terrified of the disease, but he wanted to help how he could and became involved with the AIDS activist movement in 1991.

That's when he met Norman Nichols.

"Love goes where it goes," he said. "We fell in love and had a fabulous relationship for three-and-a-half years."

Their love is on display in the archive, with photos of a small wedding between the two posing and cutting a large wedding cake.

Although they were not legally able to marry, the love they shared was very real. Even when Nichols started to become very sick.

Nichols had AIDS, and a year before he died, had to quit his job and go on Medicaid. In April of 1995, with Williams by his side in their home, he died.

"What a beautiful man, taken so early," Williams wrote in 2010 when Nichols' obituary was added to the GLBT Historical Society website.

When Nichols died, Williams wanted to memorialize him.

"I was trying to think practical and not think about the sadness that might ensue," he said. "So I thought I needed to memorialize Norman somehow and by that time I had been active in the community for 13 years. So, I named the archive I had: the Williams-Nichols institute."

"I think it's the only archive library in the nation named after two gay lovers," he laughed.