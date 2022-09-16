Hispanic History Month kicks off in Louisville with music awards

The Fourth Annual Latin American Music Awards starts Friday evening at 7 p.m. with a red carpet at Fourth Street Live!.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hispanic History Month honors some of the diversity that is present within the Louisville community, and it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The Hispanic community is made up of people from countries such as Ecuador, Mexico, Cuba and Brazil.

Israel Cuenca said Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the culture and history of the people.

“It’s a way to celebrate culture, Latin American culture all the achievements of leaders, history about Latinos here and their accomplishments what they have done to this country and to the world. It’s a way to celebrate the Latino culture,” Cuenca said.

As part of the celebrations, Fourth Street Live! is holding the Fourth Annual Latin Music Awards Friday, which Cuenca founded.

He said this shows all the artists in the Kentucky region, and how rich and beautiful Latin music is.

“We are very excited; the program impacts the community, diversity, culture and the artists,” Cuenca said.

The Latin Music Awards starts with a red carpet at 7 p.m. and the awards ceremony will start at 8 p.m. The event is free, and there will be live performances from some of the artists.

