'Divided We Fall' | Louisville museum's exhibit highlights Native American history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the Frazier History Museum’s newest exhibits highlights the history of Native Americans in Kentucky and helps visitors travel back in time.

“The Commonwealth: Divided We Fall” has foliage on the ceiling, and the floor is a touch screen. It replicates a pond, and you can see water creatures of the period. According to the website, "the exhibit takes visitors on a winding journey through the lives of everyday Kentuckians, from pre-settlement to the early 1900s."

LaDonna Brown with the Chickasaw Nation played a very important role in the exhibition.

She traveled from Oklahoma to Kentucky to make sure the museum told Native American history properly.

“It's important for us to preserve our story, because we lived here first, our ancestors lived here,” Brown said.

She talked about how it’s also important for people to make the connection that their ancestors are buried around Kentucky and that the artifacts within the exhibit were the items they left.

“And those, you know, can be my direct relative. And here I am today, coming back to talk and share about our culture and who we are,” she said.

Some of the artifacts within the exhibit include arrowheads, candlesticks, telescopes, surgical instruments, smoking pipes and photographs.

