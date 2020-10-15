‘Misters for MS’ goes virtual to raise money for multiple sclerosis research

This year’s event is called the Misters Mixer and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Misters for MS is going virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but while the event will be in a different format, the goal is the same – to help people living with multiple sclerosis live their best lives.

This year’s event is called the Misters Mixer and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15. The event will feature a bourbon pull and a silent auction, with items like a shopping spree at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, tickets to opening day at Churchill Downs, and a two-night stay at a Disney Resort hotel up for grabs.

The Misters Mixer will begin virtually at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed anywhere. You have to sign up online to bid in the auction and get the link for the event, but registration is free.

While the event is virtual, participants are encouraged to dress up and make the signature cocktail and appetizer to make the evening feel special. Recipe cards for the "Mission Possible" cocktail and bourbon-glazed meatballs are available online.

The annual event is a fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and raises money to help with research and programs to eliminate MS for good. If you aren't able to participate in the event but still want to help, donations to Misters for MS can be made online.

Learn more about the event on the Misters for MS Facebook page.

