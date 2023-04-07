Mental health, addiction facility opens in Wilder Park neighborhood

The mission for Carla's Wellness House is to help people with or without insurance receive treatment for depression, anxiety and addiction.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Carla's Wellness House held its grand opening of their intensive outpatient mental health facility on Friday afternoon.

Located at 4329 S. Brook Street, the facility is a non-profit subsidiary of Revelation Counseling Center.

According to a press release, the mission for Carla's Wellness House is to help people with or without insurance receive treatment for depression, anxiety and addiction.

In February 2021, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reported 43.6 percent of adults in Kentucky reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 22.8 percent were unable to get needed counseling or therapy.

Officials said their goal for patients at Carla’s Wellness House is to help them achieve a path of recovery, healing, happiness and living a more "productive" life.

Carla's Wellness House will specialize in intensive outpatient services using holistic and traditional therapeutic approaches.

The facility will house substance abuse classes for a variety of ages and individual talk therapy using cognitive behavioral therapy, the release said.

Officials said the facility's holistic approach will include art therapy, sand tray therapy and music therapy.

Client’s will have the opportunity to receive treatment up to five days a week.

