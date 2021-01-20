Louisville Meals on Wheels program in need of volunteers

The issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic means the organization needs more volunteers than ever before.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Meals on Wheels does exactly what its name says - delivers meals to people who are unable to cook their own due to age and illness and don't have anyone else to care for them.

The issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic means the organization needs more volunteers than ever before.

"The need right now is just so great," said Faith Aeilts, who works with the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services.

Like many programs across Louisville, Meals on Wheels has had to change the way it works because of COVID-19. Instead of a warm meal, they are giving out frozen meals to the community and they've had to cut back on the number of times volunteers visit homes.

With six distribution sites around Jefferson County, staff and volunteers want to make sure that everyone who needs a meal can get one.

"The goal is to serve and keep seniors out of the stores, to get seniors nutritional meals and, even if it's a brief touch, at least it's a touch with another person," Aeilts said.

The organization could use a few more hands right now. The program has more people signed up for home deliveries than usual - a change they're seeing because of the pandemic.

Aeilts said volunteers are working hard to make sure everyone is fed, standing in parking lots for hours to distribute meals.

"This is not what they really signed up for, but they do it because they're dedicated," she said.

If you'd like to be a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, contact Tiffany Woodson at 502-574-6325. Volunteers must complete a background check and commit to a weekly or bi-weekly distribution route.

More information on volunteering can be found here.

If you or someone you know is eligible for the Meals on Wheels, a referral form is available on their website.

