Louisville police, fire department delivers Meals on Wheels

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to the ice storm and other related winter weather last week, homebound seniors couldn't get their normal meals as scheduled.

Faith Aeilts with Meals on Wheels said they only make deliveries once a week because of COVID and the winter weather prevented them from making their normal rounds last week.

To help out, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Louisville Fire Department (LFD) got behind the wheel and made some special deliveries Wednesday.

Mayor Fischer and the Meals on Wheels staff thanked LMPD and LFD for stepping up.

Aeilts said they are always looking for volunteers and substitutes to help keep their routes full. According to the volunteer portal, all applicants must complete the form and pass a criminal background check. You must also have your own transportation.

