Mayor Craig Greenberg announces SummerWorks sign-up session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, and other community leaders, announced that registration is now open for this year's SummerWorks program.

Local youth, aged between 16 and 21, are eligible to enroll. They can receive summer jobs through the program to gain business experience.

"This program has brought a ton of value to our city over its 12 seasons and I’m looking forward to finding ways to expand it and maximize its potential for our youth and employers,” Greenberg said.

Those who are eligible can create or upload a resume, get soft skills training and apply to job opportunities geared toward them. Officials say youth applicants who "face barriers and come from disadvantaged backgrounds" are prioritized in the job matching process.

“There is also a public safety element to this," Greenberg said. "When a young person is gaining skills, making connections and can see genuine opportunity in their future, there’s less of a chance they’re going to drift down the wrong path in life.”

Chris Locke, the SummerWorks program director with KentuckianaWorks, says the program isn't only just a way for young people to earn a check, but it also builds a positive foundation for their future.

"We want to be one of the positive solutions to giving young people opportunities and ways to secure their future and be positive contributors to this community," Locke said.

Officials say SummerWorks has placed around 8,000 youth in summer jobs since it began in 2011.

If you are interested in registering, please click here.

