Mayfield memorial honors lives lost during December tornado

Mayfield residents say they will continue to rely on their faith as the city continues to rebuild their future.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fellowship service at His House Ministries opened with a night of prayer and worship to bring healing to the community after the tornado devastation.

“Some people didn’t make it; witnessing that, remembering that, it’s heavy,” Pastor Stephen Boyken said.

Looking back on the one year anniversary of so many lives and homes lost, he is hosting a night of hope.

"There are some things to grieve, there are some things to remember, but we know that even though there is this loss that we also have great hope,” Boyken said.

A hope that got everyone through a difficult time. Some people like Ronnie Coleman used their hands to rebuild homes for families who lost theirs.

“God. That was the main thing that was. God and helping people, you know, to get back into a normal life,” Coleman said.

Reflecting on what happened a year ago, some had no clue what was going to happen.

“I had no idea what was going to happen, our whole town was just flattened,” Missi Whitenton said.

Looking back at the devastation that brought so many people together, just like it did at this night of hope service.

“To see houses coming up, buildings coming up [in] the community. To see the community as tight as we are right now, it’s just God,” Whiteton said.

A situation that brought so many souls to this church.

“The first Sunday in December, that next Friday night is when the tornado happened," Kaitlyn Pickens said. "We came here that Saturday morning and felt like this is where we need to be.”

When Pickens stood in this sanctuary, she found her calling.

One message to keep hope alive.

“Stay strong Mayfield, stay strong!” Whitenton said.

