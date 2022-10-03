Band Three Days Grace releases new single raising money, awareness for Mayfield

Standing in front of Mayfield High School, Three Days Grace's Matt Walst said the music video is supposed to "bring some light to the subject and awareness to it."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three Days Grace's newest single is dedicated to Mayfield, Kentucky. The song came out Monday.

Standing in front of Mayfield High School, Three Days Grace's Matt Walst said the song, "Lifetime," is supposed to "bring some light to the subject and awareness to it."

The video starts with drone footage and photos of the devastation in Mayfield, and people talking about the city. As the video continues, people are seen walking through the rubble and someone is reading the Bible in what looks like a destroyed church.

Several tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky in December, which took 79 lives and displaced hundreds of families. Some of the lyrics allude to this fact with the words, "You were the one I wasn't supposed to lose, I thought I'd have you for a lifetime."

Assistance immediately started pouring in with the governor's Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, but people living in western Kentucky have felt forgotten.

They also linked some organizations people can donate to including the Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund and Mayfield Independent School District.

