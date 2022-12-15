Maya Bagel Express serving New York-style bagels in Louisville

The restaurant opened on Poplar Level Road in late October.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new spot for fresh bagels is raking in the dough in Louisville.

Maya Bagel Express opened on Poplar Level Road in late October. Since then, the restaurant has seen lines out the door, mostly due to word of mouth.

The family-owned spot is led by Murad Islamov, who moved to Louisville from the Northeast U.S. So, many now are asking, why Louisville?

"There are minimal bagel shops in Louisville," owner Murad Islamov said. "This was meticulously planned and strategized."

Islamov said he also had ties to the city through his family.

"My sister and my brother-in-law live here. Like I said, family is very important to us."

Family is so important to Islamov that not only do his family members work at Maya Bagel Express, his family history is in the name.

"Maya is my grandmother's name," Islamov explained. "Also being of Turkish descent, 'maya' means 'yeast."

Maya Bagel Express serves a dozen varieties of bagels, along with cream cheese made in-house. It also serves both breakfast and lunch sandwiches all day.