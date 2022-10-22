'It's about what you give': Master P gets key to city of Louisville

He says he is honored to receive the key and will continue his mission to help the kids of Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper, Master P, was honored on Friday evening for his work done with the city of Louisville and it's youth.

Percy Miller was given the key by the Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X .

"On behalf of a grateful city, I'm going to give you a key to the city of Louisville in appreciation of your great work," Fischer said.

Miller says he is honored to receive the key and will continue his mission to help the kids of Louisville.

"The only way we overcome hate is with love. And our most focus is when I get up in the morning I always ask who am I," Miller said. "I get up knowing that my main job is to be a servant. It's not about what you have, its about what you give.

Miller moved to Louisville in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina forced his family to relocate.

Since then he has worked closely with Christopher 2X's group, Game Changers, and the program in that, Future Healers, to support children impacted by gun violence.

