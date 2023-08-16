Kentucky family wins more than $200K playing the lottery online

"I was just waiting for the kids go to sleep and decided to play."

MASON COUNTY, Kentucky — A family in Mason County, Kentucky is celebrating after mother-of-two Ashley Smith hit the jackpot last week.

Late at night, Smith decided to play Bank Buster Jackpot, a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game, online.

“I was just waiting for the kids to go to sleep and decided to play,” she said.

While she was playing, Smith got a message that she had won the $224,349.50 progressive jackpot.

"The big screen popped up and I couldn't believe it," she said.

Smith's husband told Kentucky Lottery officials that she scared him when she frantically jumped out of bed.

“I thought she was faking,” her husband said. “I called my mom, and she couldn’t believe it either.”

The couple drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville the next morning where Smith received a check for $160,409.89 after taxes.

Both Smith and her husband said this win couldn't have come at a better time, as it's been a rough month financially for them.

Smith said, “I totaled my car last week.” Her husband chimed in, “And I hit a deer this morning. I had to go home and switch trucks to get to work.”

When asked what their plans were, the couple said they would pay off bills.

