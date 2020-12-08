Woman makes masks to benefit Louisville nonprofits

Annie Moore learned how to sew to make masks for friends in the healthcare industry. Now she's selling the masks and donating the profits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — During the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding creative ways to help others, stepping outside of their comfort zones and learning new skills.

One of these people is Annie Moore. After hearing about a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) from her friends who worked in healthcare, Moore decided to make her own masks from home.

“I didn’t know how to sew,” she said. “I got a sewing machine and figured it out.”

Thousands of masks later, she’s is still at it, but she has switched up her mission. While she started just making masks for her friends, she now sells masks to anyone who needs them and donates the proceeds to nonprofits in the Louisville area.

“I feel like there’s so much that’s out of control in the world, it’s given me a sense of I can do something,” she said.

The first week she started selling masks, Moore received 91 orders. Since that week, the demand has started to level off, but she’s still working constantly, whether it’s from home for her job or on the sewing machine for her community.

“They need the masks, but they love that it goes to something that helps other people,” Moore said.

She said everyone can do something to help in this time of crisis.

“Since I have the ability to do something, I have the responsibility to do something,” she said. This is my small way to help out the community during all the craziness we’re going through.”

Moore is selling her masks for $5 each and each pattern supports a different cause. Visit her Facebook page to learn more and place an order.

