New program aims to make solar energy more accessible, affordable for Louisville families

The campaign will offer discounted rates on solar panel installations through Solar Energy Solutions, a Kentucky-based installer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are new financial incentives to invest in solar power in Louisville.

Mayor Greg Fischer, along with members of the Louisville Sustainability Council announced a new Solar Over Louisville campaign Friday. The campaign will offer discounted rates on solar panel installations through Solar Energy Solutions, a Kentucky-based installer.

The mayor said the city has a goal of using 100% clean energy across the community by 2040. He said this campaign will be a great incentive for people who have considered using solar but haven't been able to make the investment.

He added that the benefits of using solar energy include lower energy bills and increased property values.

Solar Energy Solutions will offer 12% to 19% discounts for participants who sign up through the program. The rate will depend on the side of the installation, according to a release from the mayor's office.

Sustainability partner Sarah Lynn Cunningham said if more neighborhoods invest in solar, people will feel more comfortable with the technology.

"I remain convinced grown-ups need to see tech ten times in their neighborhood before they can say, 'Maybe this will work in my own house, in my own backyard,'" Cunningham said.

A virtual workshop will be held on March 1 at 7 p.m. to provide additional information about the enrollment process and the Solar Over Louisville campaign. For more information, click here.

There are also grant funds available for low- to moderate-income families who have a desire to invest in solar energy but may not have the money to install it.

