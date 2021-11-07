'You're killing me, Smalls': Movie night at Slugger Field features 'The Sandlot'

Slugger Field is playing 'The Sandlot' on the big board Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for fun weekend plans? While the Louisville Bats are out of town, families can take over Slugger Field to watch a movie under stadium lights.

Slugger Field is playing "The Sandlot" on the big board Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m. Fans can bring blankets or pillows to watch the movie on the outfield grass, or watch within the stadium bowl seating area.

While outside food and drinks are not allowed, concession stands will be open. Parking is also free at the Slugger Field lot. Children 12 and younger get free admission, while adults pay $5. There is a maximum of four children per paid adult.

Friday is the second of three summer movie nights at Slugger Field. Fans can pick their favorite baseball movie to watch during the next movie night Friday, Aug. 27. To cast a vote for "A League of Their Own," "Little Big League," "Angels in the Outfield" or "42," click here.

To purchase a ticket for any upcoming movie night, visit the Louisville Bats' website.

