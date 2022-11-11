Louisville retirement home honors veterans with annual luncheon

Current military staff and veterans marched with flags to start the luncheon followed by singing of the "Star Spangled Banner" to honor those who fought.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Forum at Brookside honored their veterans with a luncheon complete with costumes and even a cake cutting with a sword.

It's an annual tradition celebrating the time they spent serving their country.

Current military staff and veterans marched in with flags to start the luncheon followed by singing of the "Star Spangled Banner" to honor the men and women who fought for our country.

More than 50 residents at the Forum are veterans ranging from 40 to 98 years old.

"They're truly an asset to our community and we like to, and we do honor them at least 2 or 3 times a year," Leo Wright, Forum resident and organizer who is also a veteran, said.

Each veteran was given a medal and some of the service members have fought in wars from more than six decades ago.

There is a Wall of Honor in one of Forum's hallways, which honors veterans who served in the U.S. military. Pictures and names of residents can be found on display. This means a lot to Wright.

"That I would be able to [be] raised in a country that would allow me to defend myself, to allow me religious freedom and to enjoy the lives and liberty of freedom," Wright said.

Most importantly the lives of these veterans were honored for their sacrifice in wars.

"For the folks who are here in uniform as well is that you virtually have every conflict that our country has been engaged with," Lamberton said.

Wright wishes everyone take a moment out of their day to bow their heads.

"Thank the good lord that we have a nation that is strong, dependable and as dedicated as we are," Wright said.

