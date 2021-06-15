Catholic Charities of Louisville hosts party for children of refugee families

Children participating in the charity's summer program could play soccer, participate in story time and more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Catholic Charities of Louisville celebrated World Refugee Day with children participating in its summer program for families who have resettled in the city.

Kids from refugee families enjoyed soccer with students at St Xavier High School, performances by River City Drum Corp, story time with librarians from the Louisville Free Public Library and more at the former St. Anthony Catholic Church campus.

Also inside the campus, families could choose any items they might want or need ranging from personal care to children's toys.

Katie Norton, a youth mentor with the program, said the day is about showing appreciate to the families and welcoming them to their new home in what has likely been a difficult transition.

"A lot of them arrived during COVID, so they haven't really been able to interact with the community very much, so I think it's a really good opportunity for them in that aspect," Norton said.

St. Anthony Catholic Church is where several Catholic Charities offices are located, including Migration and Refugee Services that help families secure employment, find housing and learn English.

Senior Resettlement Director Colin Triplett said all refugees in Louisville have been through an 11-step screening process with the State Department that often takes year to complete before they arrive.

World Refugee Day is June 20.

