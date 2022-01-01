Louisville Police working to prevent drunk driving as holiday crowds gather

LMPD says its upping patrol beyond its traffic unit to watch for impaired drivers Friday night. Meanwhile, St. Matthews PD says it's seen a rise in drunk driving.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville welcomes in 2022, police departments in the Metro are putting extra attention toward keeping drunk drivers off the road.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said its traffic unit will be out in 'full force' into the early morning hours, along with additional officers outside the unit patrolling, to watch for those driving under the influence.

One Kentucky statistic shows 181 deaths in the state were related to drunk driving. Kentucky State Police (KSP) data show 607 collisions this year where drinking was suspected, leading to 22 total deaths reported by the department.

St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said it's an issue that typically gets worse around this time of year. He says compared to 2020's holiday season, his department has seen around double the instances of DUI.

Police are urging residents to make a plan prior to heading out for New Year's celebrations, and to understand there are more resources now than ever to get home safely.

