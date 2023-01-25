Louisville organization recommends solutions with funding needs to address homelessness crisis

Officials say the new document, 'A New Path Home', focuses on the Coalition for the Homeless' research last year on the increase in homelessness in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless announced possible funding solutions to help end homelessness.

"Homelessness is a growing problem in Louisville: 41% more unhoused people sought services last year than three years prior, with nearly 5000% more people seeking non-shelter services last year over the year prior,” Natalie Harris, executive director, said.

Officials say a new document called 'A New Path Home' focuses on the Coalition’s research last year on the increase in homelessness in Louisville, in addition to a new analysis assessing the unmet needs.

“We have heard loud and clear from city officials, people experiencing homelessness, and other neighbors that we need more robust solutions immediately and long-term," Harris said.

According to the Coalition, the document details the four priorities for funding these needs and the possible solutions.

Officials say there are typically around 375 more unhoused people than shelter, so the Coalition is recommending "a right to shelter ordinance to fund the creation of 375 new non-congregate, well-staffed shelter options so no one has to sleep on the streets."

Louisville is short 31,000 units of affordable housing, officials say, so the Coalition is recommending "a new revenue stream to fund 3,750 units of housing every year for eight years to close this gap, so that every poor Louisvillian can afford a home."

Officials say unhoused patients are often discharged to the streets, making it "impossible" for them to recover, so the Coalition is recommending "funding 45 medical respite beds (30 new, 15 existing) through Norton/UofL and Family Health Centers so these patients have time, support, and the space needed to recover."

Louisville’s pre-COVID eviction rate was twice the national average but with relief funding, officials say, the number was cut in half. The Coalition is recommending "new funds to maintain that progress, keeping thousands of Louisvillians in their homes and out of homelessness."

“The problem of homelessness is one we see in cities across the country, as it was created by a lack of sufficient federal funding for housing," Harris said. "But we also see Metro Council’s bold investment of ARP dollars and Mayor Greenberg’s goal of building 15,000 units of affordable housing in his first term."

A public education meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28.

