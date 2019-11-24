LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five hundred local families have something to be extra thankful for year.

The Jo Adell Foundation along with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation teamed up to give away turkey baskets to needy families.

Students and parents from Newburg Middle School also pitched in to help.

“At 8 o’clock this morning, there were community members in the rain, outside waiting. How do you say no to that? You don’t,” principal Nicole Adell said.

The group ran out of all the turkeys they had in two hours.

Nicole is the mother of the former Ballard and current Los Angeles Angels outfielder who was instrumental in putting the event on for the community.

