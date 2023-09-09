'Has a long road ahead': Louisville Metro Police Foundation organizes fundraiser for hero officer shot during traffic stop

"He has successfully come through two surgeries and is in critical but stable condition."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Officer Brandon Haley is recovering after being shot in the chest while conducting a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., Haley stopped a car in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street when shots were fired from a nearby home, according to LMPD Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

He was hit and taken to UofL Hospital and has remained in "critical but stable" condition.

"He has successfully come through two surgeries and is in critical but stable condition. The doctors are hoping to wean him off the ventilator in the next few days," a portion of their update on Facebook said.

Another officer, Officer Colin Billotto, was there in support and did shoot at the suspects, but he was left uninjured.

The Police Foundation said Haley is a husband and father. He's been married to his wife Allison for five years, and they share young children together.

Police said Haley was hired to the department on June 14, 2021 and Billotto was hired on February 10, 2020.

"Brandon chose to be a police officer to make a difference in our community. He has served the citizens of Louisville for one and a half years. Brandon is outgoing, loves kids, and really likes a good chat," the Police Foundation said.

Therefore, they have started a fundraiser for the community to support Haley and his family through this time.

You can donate on the Police Foundation's Facebook post, on their website, or on their Venmo @LouisvilleMetro-PoliceFoundati.

"Brandon is continuing to fight and has a long road ahead. We wanted to give our city the chance to walk alongside him and his family as they began the journey to recovery," the Police Foundation said. "Please put Haley in the comments. Thank you for joining with us to support this brave young officer and his family."

