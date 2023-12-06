Road to Reform | Two cities plagued by police misconduct, facing federal oversight

Example video title will go here for this video

New Orleans has been called a "small, big city." It takes 15 minutes to get to most places and the locals know what high schools each other went to. Sound familiar?

A closer look at New Orleans actually provides a peek through the looking glass and into Louisville's possible future under federal oversight.

Locals say it takes fifteen minutes to get to most places in New Orleans and those who grew up there all know what high schools each other went to.

At first, it may not seem like the "Big Easy" has much in common with Louisville.

New Orleans, Louisiana, known for Mardi Gras and jazz is more than 700 miles south of the Derby City.

High crime, police brutality, community distrust of the police department and under the watch of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Small, big city : Deep community wounds

As the sun sets in the French Quarter, the heart of the tourist district, flags proudly manifest the city's French roots. The fleur-de-lis is stamped just about everywhere you look.

Michelle Woodfork calls her hometown a "small, big city."

"We don't buy groceries, we make groceries. We don't shake hands, we hug," she said. "We all know what high school each other went to."

They're sentiments many in Louisville may find familiar.

Woodfork serves as the New Orleans Police Department's (NOPD) interim superintendent. She's the first Black woman to lead the NOPD and trailblazing runs in her family.

"My uncle was actually the first African American police chief and he was a police chief when I joined in 1991," she said. Her father also served in the New Orleans Police Department before joining the federal Drug Enforcement Administration as a special agent in the 70s. "Law enforcement has been a big part of my life."

Growing up in New Orleans, Woodfork knows the city like the back of her hand.

With every part of the city being within a few minutes drive, she says it makes it easier for officers to get to know the public, be present in the communities and know the city's culture.

"Community policing, to me, means that you are joining with the people who live work, play and visit this community," she said. "Getting to know them, making sure that you have a relationship with them, and listening to what the community has to say and responding."

As tight-knit as each of the communities of New Orleans and Louisville are, they've also both been deeply wounded by catastrophic moments that forever reshaped them.

For New Orleans, that moment was in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina made landfall and devastated the Gulf Coast.

For Louisville, it was the death of Breonna Taylor in 2020, which sparked both outrage and protests locally and nationally.

Civil rights attorney Mary Howell says it's those moments that exposed a much deeper wound that had been there long before.

"What happened in Louisville was heartbreaking. And you know, our hearts have been broken here too." Howell said. "That's part of the motivation that we've had here is to try to prevent more hearts from being broken."

WHAS11's Isaiah Kim-Martinez asked Howell what comes to mind when she hears Taylor's name.

"The pain," she said. "The horror and the pain."

Howell came to New Orleans five years before Katrina. She said the corruption was exposed in the aftermath of the Category 5 hurricane, but the issues had existed for years.

"All the major reforms that have been put into place by the previous administration had been undone. The feds came in after Katrina and we had 20 police officers indicted," Howell said. "Fifteen convicted in major events which cost lives of a number of our residents of our city."