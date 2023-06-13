Road to Reform | A glimpse into Louisville's future under federal oversight

Example video title will go here for this video

New Orleans is paying upwards of $7 million a year to fund its consent decree. Louisville is looking to foot a similar bill. But, has it been worth it?

It's in that center where Johnson and the rest of the Community United for Change (CUC) held town hall meetings, inviting the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to hear their cries for intervention into police misconduct.

"The community leadership actually emanates from this spot here," Johnson says as he points at the Tremé Center.

It's blanketed in artwork and centered around a popular center for Black youth.

Through the triumphs and tragedies of those decades, the culture of New Orleans, Louisiana, stands firm in areas like the Tremé neighborhood -- one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city.

Every step activist W.C. Johnson takes in the city he's called home for nearly 40 years is with purpose.

The People's Consent Decree : 'Advice to Louisville'

In late 2010, CUC drafted its own blueprint to end police brutality in the city. They called it "The People’s Consent Decree."

Later, the document would be signed ceremonially, setting the stage for the official contract the city now lives under.

"[It was] to change the attitudes and behaviors of the New Orleans Police Department," Johnson said.

It's the kind of agreement Louisville city leaders have accepted in principle, with months of negotiations to come soon to work out the fine print.

“It was an accomplishment that the people here in New Orleans were able to realize," he said.

Johnson said he hopes, and trusts, Louisville's residents will be able to "realize their dreams too. [And] that they'll be able to have a safer community because [they] have the police being watched, being monitored."

The two cities share a lot in common including high crime, distrust of their police departments, and catastrophic events that pulled back the curtains to systemic issues marginalized communities say they already knew existed.