Louisville Metro Council President David James to host winter coat giveaway

The annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland' will be held on Friday at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — President David James (D-6) and his wife are hosting their annual 'Winter Coat Wonderland,' a coat giveaway and holiday party, on Friday.

The event will be held at the First Gethsemane Center for Family Development, located at 1221 First Gethsemane Avenue, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A spokesperson for the event says the 'Winter Coat Wonderland' is not open to the public.

“Every child deserves a coat to keep them safe and warm from the cold weather,” James said. “This event is a great tradition of helping out as many children in District 6 as possible, while also spreading some holiday cheer.”

A spokesperson for the event added that the couple began 'Winter Coat Wonderland' in 2010 and are "grateful for its continued growth."

“As this event continues every year, I am reminded of how much need there is in our community,” James said. “I am so thankful to be able to work with my partners on this event to help combat some of that need.”

For more information about the Winter Coat Wonderland contact James' office at 574-1106.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.