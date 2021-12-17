x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Here's what was approved in Louisville Metro Council's last session this year

These decisions include a new contract for LMPD officers, a mid-year budget adjustment, an amnesty period for towed cars and plans to buy the old AT&T building.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council met for the last time this year on Dec. 16 with several big votes made, including a new contract for Louisville Metro Police officers.

The new contract will immediately raise new and current salaries, boosting starting officer pay to as much as $52,561 a year, by July 2022.

Current officers and sergeants will see nine percent raises right away. It will also mean another six percent raise midway through 2022, double what was proposed back in August

New accountability reforms, including suspensions without pay, stayed the same from the last deal voted down.

It passed in a 20-3 vote, with one councilmember voting 'present.' 

Here's what else was passed during the meeting:

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

In Other News

'Every gift will find its way to a child in Western Kentucky: First Lady Britainy Beshear