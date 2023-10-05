Mayor: 45K Jefferson County residents at risk of losing Medicaid coverage; What to do

"Even if your circumstances have changed, even if you don't think that you are eligible, submit your information."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says close to 45,000 Jefferson County residents could lose their healthcare coverage if they don't renew their Medicaid insurance soon.

During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, Kentucky was able to expand Medicaid eligibility, which allowed hundreds of thousands to gain health insurance across the commonwealth.

Now with COVID-related policies ending, eligibility certification is back and will run through next May.

To ensure Lousiville's residents don't lose coverage, Greenberg is urging residents to see if they need to reapply.

According to the mayor's office, the Medicaid renewal process in Kentucky will last through April 2024.

"The most important thing to stress right now is: submit your information," Priscilla Easterling, outreach coordinator for Kentucky Voices for Health, said. "Like Mayor Greenberg said, almost 300,000 residents have to go through this process. Even if your circumstances have changed, even if you don't think that you are eligible, submit your information."

Here's how to keep your health insurance

Update your mailing address with the Department of Medicaid Services by calling 1-800-635-2570 or visiting the Kynect website. If you see any notices of recertification, you should respond so you can renew and ask any questions you may need ahead of the deadline. There is also free help with getting your renewal paperwork ready. Local help can be found by visiting here.

