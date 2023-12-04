Police officer critically injured in Louisville bank shooting honored by alma mater

Oldham County High School students decorated signs and wore blue to support Officer Nickolas Wilt who was shot in the line of duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday morning students at Oldham County High School wrote on signs and dressed in blue to show support for the 2016 alumnus who was shot in the line of duty responding to the Old National Bank shooting.

School officials said that today was just supposed to be a wear blue day to show support for Officer Nickolas Wilt, but the students decided to take things to the next level.

Student body president Amelia Steedly said that this is what Colonel Nation does when a member of their community needs support.

"No matter like what year you graduated at OC we all support Colonel nation,” said Steedly. "We just wanted to stand because he can't and we just wanted to show our support."

Director of Counseling Matt Steedly was on staff when Wilt attended Oldham County High School.

He described him as a dedicated individual even then.

"He was a rule follower,” said Steedly. “He was active and engaged in his classwork and his extracurricular activities."

"I think at the time he didn't realize he was on his way to being a role model."

To the students who lined the street with signs expressing love…support…and a message of ‘Once a Colonel Always a Colonel,’ Wilt represents more than just a role model.

Amelia Steedly described him as a hero, and someone that everyone in Oldham County can look up to.

"He was like a hero for us,” Steedly said."It's really special to know that there's a hero – like heroes come from OC."

Wilt was hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting on Monday morning.

Steedly and Oldham County officials expressed thoughts and prayers for Wilt and hope for a full recovery.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.