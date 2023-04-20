Louisville KFC restaurants donated nearly 4,000 pounds of food to local charities last year

Local non-profits that received donations last year include: Franciscan Shelter House, Kentucky Harvest, The Hope Buss Inc., and the YMCA Of Greater Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — KFC's corporate-owned restaurants in the Louisville area donated nearly 4,000 pounds of food to local charities last year.

Officials say these donations were made through the restaurant’s Harvest Food Donation program, and the benefitted charities repurposed the donated food to create meals for people in need across the city.

According to Feeding America, more than 34 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 9 million children.

“Redirecting leftover food to local nonprofits working to fight hunger makes a tremendous impact right here in our community," Agustin Dominguez Larrea, VP of operations for KFC U.S., said. "We’re proud of the ways we gave back to our local community last year and are proud to continue to support those in need in 2023.”

According to a press release from KFC, through Harvest, participating KFC restaurants donate wholesome, leftover food to hunger relief agencies in communities across the U.S.

Officials say each participating KFC restaurant is partnered with a local hunger relief organization that collects the surplus food each week to provide to those in need through community feeding programs.

Louisville non-profits that received donations through the Harvest program last year include: Franciscan Shelter House, Kentucky Harvest, The Hope Buss Inc., and the YMCA Of Greater Louisville.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.