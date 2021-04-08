Protest planned against mandatory vaccines: What you need to know for Aug. 4, 2021

Those opposed to Baptist Health's upcoming vaccine mandate are planning a 'Protest for Medical Freedom.'

Two days after two of the area's largest health care providers announced they will require their employees be vaccinated, a group is planning to protest the decision.

Officials with Baptist Health said 65 to 70% of their 23,000 employees have been vaccinated. Now, they're putting plans in place to require their remaining employees be vaccinated.

Those against the mandate at Baptist Health's Elizabethtown location are planning a "Protest for Medical Freedom," saying they should support people regardless of vaccination status. Baptist Health is expected to release more information on its rollout later this week, including medical and religious exemptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until Oct. 3, keeping millions in their homes as the delta variant spreads.

While the new ban comes days after the prior moratorium lapsed, some have already been evicted. One Louisville woman is currently packing up her apartment after she was told her lease had expired.

Brittany Taylor is in a wheelchair due to a spine injury from a car accident, and struggled keeping a job during the pandemic. While she was finally able to get rental assistance, she was told it was too late.

Following a year of shutdowns and protests, LMPD set up shop at five different locations across the county to hear what the community wants from its officers as part of "National Night Out," an effort to strengthen relations between police and their neighbors.

"I don't believe police have earned their true trust. We had Breonna Taylor's murders. We've had other suspicious murders," said Stella Dorsey, who works as a police ombudsman for the city's Human Relations department.

Chief Erika Shields said the event is just one way to improve community-police relations, saying they have to "consistently go out and perform honorably over and over again."

