'It needs to be done': Louisville volunteer pays higher gas prices to feed neighborhood

Driver Tanya Briley said she's okay paying higher gas prices as long as people are being fed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tanya Briley is a volunteer with the nonprofit Meals on Wheels, an organization that delivers meals on a regular basis.

Briley has been delivering food to homebound seniors every Thursday since 2013. She said she drops off five days' worth of packaged meals to seniors in the Buechel neighborhood.

As gas prices continue to surge across the nation, Briley said she doesn’t mind paying the extra money for gas, as long as she's making sure people are getting fed.

"It needs to be done and I'm going to do it anyway," she said. "I love serving others."

Senior Nutrition Program Supervisor Todd Adams said prices at the pump aren’t impacting the program's current volunteers so far. However, he said more seniors have applied for help, and so more volunteers are needed.

"The folks that we have that are volunteering to do this are very dedicated to the program," Adams said. "They understand the need these folks have, and for them to have to pay an extra dollar a gallon for gas, I don't think it matters as much as what they know they're giving."

He said historically, volunteers are willing to pay the higher prices.

Dare to Care also released a statement:

It is too soon for us to measure the impact of higher prices on our community from a food security perspective. What we know, however, is that international crises be they the consequences of war or pandemic place disproportionate burdens on our neighbors who can least afford to bear them. The perfect storm for Dare to Care here is that the elements in this crisis that may cause more of our neighbors to need our help are also key expense items for us – food and transportation.

Click here to learn more about volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.